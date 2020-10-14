1/1
Bruce "Dutch" Davie
1947 - 2020
GENEVA - Bruce "Dutch" Davie, 73, beloved husband, father and 'Poppy' passed away on October 11, 2020. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous fight with brain cancer (GBM).

Family and friends whose lives were touched by Dutch are welcome to reminisce and grieve from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 15) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (October 16) at St. Stephens Catholic Church followed by burial services in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to end brain cancer, 16150 NE 85th Street, #201, Redmond, WA 98052, or visit EndBrainCancer.org .

He was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 13, 1947 and quickly earned the nickname 'Dutch' while learning to talk. His brothers teased 'he sounded like a little Dutch boy' and from then on, he was known as 'Dutch'.

Dutch graduated from Geneva High School in 1965 then served his country in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He worked at Seneca Army Depot as Chief in the Industrial Plant Equipment Division. Dutch retired in 2009 from Defense Logistic Agency as Director of Maintenance Division in Mechanicsburg, Pa. He loved children and was very proud to coach Geneva Little League for many years.

Even though Dutch was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary life traveling, socializing, golfing and fishing with people who adored him, his wit and his enthusiasm for spending time with those he loved.

Dutch is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barb (Oddi) Davie; two wonderful children Michelle (Andy) Candidori and Brad (Moon) Davie, of whom he was very proud; four cherished granddaughters Olivia and Sofia Candidori, and Mayson and Brielle Davie; his brother, Michael (Bethany) Davie; his loving extended family Mike and Marien Canale and their four daughters, whom he thought of as his own, Marla, Mia, Marisa and Michele; as well as many friends who enriched his life and whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Dorothy; his older brother, John; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Joyce and Robert Oddi.

Online condolences for the famiuly may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Barb and the family on their loss
Larry & Trish Foster
Lawrence Foster
Friend
October 13, 2020
R.I.P. old friend You’re gone but never will you be forgotten
David Ferugia
Friend
October 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Ferugia
