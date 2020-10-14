GENEVA - Bruce "Dutch" Davie, 73, beloved husband, father and 'Poppy' passed away on October 11, 2020. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous fight with brain cancer (GBM).
Family and friends whose lives were touched by Dutch are welcome to reminisce and grieve from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 15) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (October 16) at St. Stephens Catholic Church followed by burial services in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to end brain cancer, 16150 NE 85th Street, #201, Redmond, WA 98052, or visit EndBrainCancer.org
He was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 13, 1947 and quickly earned the nickname 'Dutch' while learning to talk. His brothers teased 'he sounded like a little Dutch boy' and from then on, he was known as 'Dutch'.
Dutch graduated from Geneva High School in 1965 then served his country in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He worked at Seneca Army Depot as Chief in the Industrial Plant Equipment Division. Dutch retired in 2009 from Defense Logistic Agency as Director of Maintenance Division in Mechanicsburg, Pa. He loved children and was very proud to coach Geneva Little League for many years.
Even though Dutch was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary life traveling, socializing, golfing and fishing with people who adored him, his wit and his enthusiasm for spending time with those he loved.
Dutch is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barb (Oddi) Davie; two wonderful children Michelle (Andy) Candidori and Brad (Moon) Davie, of whom he was very proud; four cherished granddaughters Olivia and Sofia Candidori, and Mayson and Brielle Davie; his brother, Michael (Bethany) Davie; his loving extended family Mike and Marien Canale and their four daughters, whom he thought of as his own, Marla, Mia, Marisa and Michele; as well as many friends who enriched his life and whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Dorothy; his older brother, John; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Joyce and Robert Oddi.
