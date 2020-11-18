MANCHESTER/SENECA FALLS - Bruce Deal, 90, went to be with his precious Savior on November 10, 2020, a beautiful sunny day.
Bruce was born in Seneca Falls and has lived in Manchester for over 50 years prior to his recent illness.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Barbara; children Cynthia VanNorman (Michael), Harold (Debbie), Eldon (fiancée, Patty Jackson) and Kevin (Sandy); he found joy in his grandchildren Rachael Hoff-Bray (Jason), Michael Vetter (Beth), Janelle, Shawna and Alyssa Priddy (Marc); his great-grandchildren Nicholas, Marcus, Lucas, Evelyn, Mason, Randi, Ally, Dylan and Ayden; several nieces and nephews; and his cherished sisters Gail Bogart and Kay Krupcznski.
He was predeceased by sisters Elsie LaMott and Carol DeCann.
