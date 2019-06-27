BLOOMFIELD–Bruce E. Barber, age 55, died unexpectedly on Saturday (June 22) at F.F Thompson Hospital.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 29) 2019 at Riverview Cemetery in Clifton Springs, N.Y.



Memorial contributions may be to the Ontario ARC, 147 Main Street, Bloomfield NY, 14469.



Bruce was born on August 7, 1963, to the late Theron "Tony" and Marlene Lyke Barber.



Bruce loved going out fishing and riding his bike. He loved going out to eat, and was always up to watch a good movie. Most of all, Bruce loved his family and his dog "Lady".



Bruce is survived by his sister, Celeste (Paul) Landschoot of Phelps; nephews Paul Jr. (Angela) and Devon Landschoot; niece, Amber Landschoot; and great-nephew Axel.