WATERLOO–Bruce E. Wheeler, 93, of Sandy, Utah, formerly of Waterloo, passed away January 16, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday (July 28) at the Waterloo Methodist Church with Pastor Laura Calos officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to the , 855 E. 4800 South, Suite 100, Salt Lake City, Utah 84107 or Hilltop United Methodist Church, 985 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah 84094.



He was born December 1, 1925 to Alvah and Dorothy Wheeler. An early interest in agriculture led him to be a founding member of a 4H club in Seneca County. After graduation in 1943 from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, he began farming. He later carried interest in agriculture into his career in banking at the First National Bank of Ovid, where he worked with many local farmers. Never one to be idle, Bruce was involved in many outside activities, including PTA, school board, Lions and Kiwanis clubs and committees at church.



Survived by his daughter, Kathleen of Draper, Utah; and his brother, Paul (Virginia) of Rochester; and many nephews; and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rev. Esther Wheeler; his parents; his brother, Robert; and sister, Ruth.



Local arrangements handled by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019