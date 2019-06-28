BATH–Bruce H. Morris, 81, passed away on Wednesday (June 26) at Robert Packer Hospital after a short illness.



Calling hours are being observed from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (June 30) at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where his Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 4 p.m. with Reverend Barre Butts Officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made in Bruce's name to Ramp Guys C/O Avoca Methodist Church 8593 Jacobs Ladder Avoca, NY 14809.



He was born in Montour Falls, N.Y. on August 24, 1937 the son of the late Kenneth Morris and Ruth Hillerman Morris. He graduated from Watkins Glenn High School and received his Associates Degree from Morrisville College. He was a founding member of Southern Tier and Fingerlakes 2 Cylinder Club, and a founding member of NYS Expo Association. Bruce had a love for Antique John Deere Tractors and his grandkids.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; six children Kevin (Susanne) of Pultney, Scott (Laurie) of Bath, Patricia (Kevin) McCann of Savona, Jeffery (Deb) of Loxahatchee, Fla., Kay (Joey) D'Anfgelo of Campbell, Neil (Harrison) Morris-Setzler of Canandaigua; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six brothers; and five sisters; many nieces; and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; and his in-laws.