OVID – Bruce Harold King, age 65, passed away at home on Wednesday (December 4, 2019).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at Covert Funeral Home 7199 Main Street, Ovid, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those to make a donation to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 East River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.
Bruce was born August 10, 1954 in Waterloo, N.Y. He was employed by Hosmer Winery as a laborer and wine bottler. Bruce took care of lawn care and landscaping for many local families as well as working for a cleaning service. A lover of sports and the Yankee's Bruce was friends with many.
He is survived by his sister Deborah Lincoln of Wayland; niece, Sara Wadsworth (Lee); great-niece and nephew, Grace and Logan; and his extended family.
A special thanks to his cousin Mike Huff for all he had done for Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold A. King; and mother, Phyllis Joslyn.
For additional information please contact Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street, Ovid, N.Y. 607-869-3411. www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019