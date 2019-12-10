Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Harold King


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Harold King Obituary
OVID – Bruce Harold King, age 65, passed away at home on Wednesday (December 4, 2019).

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at Covert Funeral Home 7199 Main Street, Ovid, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those to make a donation to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 East River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.

Bruce was born August 10, 1954 in Waterloo, N.Y. He was employed by Hosmer Winery as a laborer and wine bottler. Bruce took care of lawn care and landscaping for many local families as well as working for a cleaning service. A lover of sports and the Yankee's Bruce was friends with many.

He is survived by his sister Deborah Lincoln of Wayland; niece, Sara Wadsworth (Lee); great-niece and nephew, Grace and Logan; and his extended family.

A special thanks to his cousin Mike Huff for all he had done for Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold A. King; and mother, Phyllis Joslyn.

For additional information please contact Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street, Ovid, N.Y. 607-869-3411. www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now