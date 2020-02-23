Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Finger Lakes Moose Lodge
453 Waterloo-Geneva Rd
Waterloo, NY
View Map

Bruce L. Read


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce L. Read Obituary
WATERLOO – Bruce L. Read, 74, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (February 19, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (February 29) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Finger Lakes Moose Lodge, 453 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the organization of one's choice.

Bruce was born Friday, July 13, 1945, in Canandaigua, N.Y., the son of John I. and Leona Dixon Read. He attended school in Gorham. He was employed for 37 years with Mobile Chemical in Macedon, N.Y. Bruce was a member of the Big Buck Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda C. Fillingham Read; children Malissa (Robert) Gnau of Waterloo, N.Y., Andrew Read of Hopewell, N.Y., and Holly (Doug) Kennerson of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Josh (Carrie) Read, Jeffery (Desiree Smith) Gnau, Angelica Read, Nicholas Read, Ava Read,Tyler Read, Timothy Kennerson, and Mercedes Kennerson; step grandchildren Jesse Gnau and Ashley Gnau; sister, Cheryl (Thomas) Bonetti of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; his faithful canine companion, Sammy.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents; sister, Beverly Reynolds; brother, Jack Read; and niece, Amanda Reynolds.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -