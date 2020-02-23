|
|
WATERLOO – Bruce L. Read, 74, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (February 19, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (February 29) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Finger Lakes Moose Lodge, 453 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the organization of one's choice.
Bruce was born Friday, July 13, 1945, in Canandaigua, N.Y., the son of John I. and Leona Dixon Read. He attended school in Gorham. He was employed for 37 years with Mobile Chemical in Macedon, N.Y. Bruce was a member of the Big Buck Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda C. Fillingham Read; children Malissa (Robert) Gnau of Waterloo, N.Y., Andrew Read of Hopewell, N.Y., and Holly (Doug) Kennerson of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Josh (Carrie) Read, Jeffery (Desiree Smith) Gnau, Angelica Read, Nicholas Read, Ava Read,Tyler Read, Timothy Kennerson, and Mercedes Kennerson; step grandchildren Jesse Gnau and Ashley Gnau; sister, Cheryl (Thomas) Bonetti of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; his faithful canine companion, Sammy.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents; sister, Beverly Reynolds; brother, Jack Read; and niece, Amanda Reynolds.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020