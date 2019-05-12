SENECA FALLS/WATERLOO – Bruce N. Connors, 86, of Seneca Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday (January 20, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo.
In keeping with Bruce's wishes there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seneca Falls Elks Club, 2221 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Bruce was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Ithaca, NY, the son of Floyd and Grace Crawford Connors. He was a 1950 graduate of Trumansburg High School. Bruce was employed with Sylvania in Seneca Falls, NY for 15 years. Leaving Sylvania he worked two years in construction. For many years, he owned and operated the Wagon House Bar and Restaurant in Ovid. Later he was bartender for Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion. Then bartended at several establishments in Seneca County. He was employed with Pope John Paul Catholic High School in Boca Raton, FL, from 1985 – 1997. He was a member of Palm Beach Catholic Diocese.
He is survived by children: Debra (Michael) Lathrop of Virginia Beach, VA; Vicki Connors of Clifton Park, NY, and John (Juanita) Connors of Columbia, TN; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Dale) Frost of Delray Beach, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019