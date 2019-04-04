NEWARK – Bruce P. Adams, 71, passed away suddenly on Thursday (February 14, 2019) in Englewood, Fla.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce P. Adams.
Family will greet friends Sunday (April 7, 2019) from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Following calling, a reception for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark, NY 14513.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the , 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607 or The , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 in Bruce's memory.
Bruce retired from Wayne County Mental Health in 2017 and has enjoyed playing golf and traveling around the country.
Bruce will be remembered by his loving wife, Patricia; siblings James (Mitzie) Adams, Don (Kathy) Adams, David (Nadene) Adams; in-laws Ron (Helen) Ceravolo, Vince (Sylvia) Ceravolo, Tim (Amanda) Ceravolo; mother-in-law, Bev (Don) VanHoover; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; special cousins and dear friends.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019