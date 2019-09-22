|
WATERLOO – Bruna D'Amico, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday (September 18, 2019) at Clifton Springs Rehabilitation Center.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (September 30) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva, N.Y.
Contributions may be directed to , 25 Circle St. Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607.
Bruna was born on November 5, 1928 in Trieste, Italy and was a daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (Vivoda) Gallo. She was a homemaker who raised three very active boys, worked at McCurdy's in Geneva as a seamstress and for the family business, D'Amico Plumbing. Bruna was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church in Waterloo.
She is survived by her sons Daniel A. D'Amico of Geneva, David C. (Connie) D'Amico of Geneva and Stephen A. (Marla) D'Amico of Penn Yan; grandchildren Toniann, Nicole, Nicholas, Patrick, Chad, Jonathan, Michael, Marc, Giovanni, Santina and Vincenzo; great-grandchildren Miranda, Luke, Tara, Cailee, Ernie, Chloe, Bianca, Karmine, Aurora and Kamdyn; sister, Nerina Gorton of California and her children Patty and Lorraine; in addition to many other nieces and nephews.
Bruna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel J. D'Amico in April, 2019; daughter-in-law, Robin D'Amico; and brother-in-law, Donald Gorton.
