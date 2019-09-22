Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruna D'Amico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruna D'Amico


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruna D'Amico Obituary
WATERLOO – Bruna D'Amico, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday (September 18, 2019) at Clifton Springs Rehabilitation Center.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (September 30) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva, N.Y.

Contributions may be directed to , 25 Circle St. Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607.

Bruna was born on November 5, 1928 in Trieste, Italy and was a daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (Vivoda) Gallo. She was a homemaker who raised three very active boys, worked at McCurdy's in Geneva as a seamstress and for the family business, D'Amico Plumbing. Bruna was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her sons Daniel A. D'Amico of Geneva, David C. (Connie) D'Amico of Geneva and Stephen A. (Marla) D'Amico of Penn Yan; grandchildren Toniann, Nicole, Nicholas, Patrick, Chad, Jonathan, Michael, Marc, Giovanni, Santina and Vincenzo; great-grandchildren Miranda, Luke, Tara, Cailee, Ernie, Chloe, Bianca, Karmine, Aurora and Kamdyn; sister, Nerina Gorton of California and her children Patty and Lorraine; in addition to many other nieces and nephews.

Bruna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel J. D'Amico in April, 2019; daughter-in-law, Robin D'Amico; and brother-in-law, Donald Gorton.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now