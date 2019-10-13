Home

Bryan A. Manzer

ASHEBORO, NC - Bryan A Manzer died suddenly in a plane accident in Asheboro, NC. Resident of Asheboro, NC since 2015. December 8, 1957 - October 4, 2019

Memorial services will be held in Asheboro, Wed. (Oct 16) at the NC Airport Museum and in New York at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NC Aviation Museum and Randolph County SPCA in Asheboro, NC.

Born in Geneva, N.Y. Graduate of Midlakes HS, Phelps, N.Y. Attended US Air force Academy in Colorado for 3 years Worked in Upstate MY as a master electrician and lifetime member of several chapters of the Int'l Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Bryan obtained his private pilot's license in NY in 2009. Flying and owning his own plane were his greatest passions.

Survived by his Fiancee of 20 years, Kathleen A Corcoran; brother, Forrest (Woody) & Jane Manzer of Buchanan, N.Y.; sisters Judy & Jamie Ridley of Asheboro, N.C., and Joyce (Victor) French of Waterloo, N.Y.

Preceded in deaths by parents Albert & Jean Manzer of Geneva, N.Y.; brother, Bruce Manzer of Canandaigua, N.Y.; and sister, Jan Davis of Canandaigua, N.Y.. Also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
