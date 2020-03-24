|
PENN YAN – Bryan A. Tam, 55, of Route 54, Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., with loved ones by his side.
A Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church, Waterloo, N.Y. and a celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced. There will be no prior calling hours.
Bryan was born in Santa Rosa, Calif. on October 29, 1964, the son of Eugene Tam and the late Phyllis (Robertson) Tam. Bryan had resided in Waterloo and Penn Yan since 1998, moving from Fla. He was currently employed as meat manager for Tops Market in Seneca Falls. He, also, had worked for Tops Market in Penn Yan and Canandaigua. Bryan had a lifetime passion as a billiard player, having been involved with many pool leagues and tournaments throughout the area. Bryan also enjoyed his game of golf at golf courses like Silver Creek and Big Oak.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Dawn (Clough) Tam of Waterloo, N.Y.; one son, Cameron Tam of Waterloo, N.Y.; two daughters Mackenzie Tam of Waterloo, N.Y., Lauren Tam-Rudolph of Fla.; his father and step-mother Eugene and Faith Tam of Waterloo, N.Y.; three sisters Shelley (Mark Eversole) Tam of Fla., Christine (Anthony) Vlachos of Penn., Michelle (Daniel Dressing) Hall of Waterloo, N.Y.; one brother, Brendt (Shelli) Tam of Waterloo, N.Y.; his father-in-law, Gordon Clough Sr. of Waterloo, N.Y.; three brothers-in-law Jason Clough of Waterloo, N.Y., Jeff Clough of Waterloo, N.Y., Gordon Clough Jr of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Clough of Waterloo, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; as well as several amazing friends including two very special friends who helped Dawn with his care, Chuck Hewlett and Mike Roulan; also his many friends at Vonnies Boathouse.
Bryan was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Tam.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020