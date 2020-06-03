Bryan F. Randall
1970 - 2020
WATERLOO – Bryan F. Randall, 49, died Sunday (May 31, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. The graveside service will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y., at the convenience of the family. Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, 14642 or organization of one's choice.

Bryan was born September 29, 1970, in Geneva, N.Y., the son of James L. and Sharon L. Duffy Randall. He was a graduate of Waterloo Central High School. Bryan was employed at Zotos International in Geneva, N.Y. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his father and step-mother James L. and Phyllis Randall of Waterloo, N.Y.; mother and step-father Sharon and Paul Smith of Oswego, N.Y.; sister, Kimberly (Richard) Breitbeck of Oswego, N.Y.; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
