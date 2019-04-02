On Friday (March 29, 2019) with loving family by his side, Bryan Lynn Gillette, passed away at age 69.
Calling hours will be at 10 a.m. Saturday (April 6) at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial service at 11. Friends are invited to a reception in the Methodist Memorial Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Canandaigua VA Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Service, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424; or through www.volunteer.va.gov.
Bryan was born on August 15, 1949 in Penn Yan to Donald and Nancy (Diven) Gillette. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1967. Bryan attended the University of Michigan prior to his US Army service in 1972, and then completed his degree at the University of Buffalo. He married Laurie Heller in 1976, and in 1980 they welcomed daughter, Krista.
Bryan loved growing up with Lake Keuka by his home. He had a passion for water sports and swimming, leading to his swim across the lake at age 10. In later years his interests were many, including photography, and designing quilts using computer aided design.
Bryan is survived by his mother, Nancy; daughter, Krista and her mother; brother, Blair (Laurie M.) Gillette; sister-in-law, Robin Crist (Gillette); nephews Chad and Jacob (Courtney) Gillette, Ryan Gillette; niece, Brenna (Tyler) Ogilvie; step-mother, Onalee and family.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald and brother, Brent.
Arrangements are with the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019