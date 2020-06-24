WATERLOO – Bryanna ""Bree"" L. Trickler, 27, of Waterloo, N.Y., lost her battle with addiction Thursday (June 18, 2020).
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (June 27) at Serven Volunteer Fire Dept. 352 US 5 & 20, Waterloo, N.Y. Those attending MUST WEAR face masks.
The committal service will be in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Isaac Davis Trust, care of Dawn Trickler, 1607 State Route 318, Waterloo, NY 13165.
This beautiful bright, caring, young, loving mother and woman was taken too soon. All she wanted to do was live and over come her demon, named ""Heroin"", the best friend she never wanted. She was so much more than that. Please realize, no one is immune to the epidemic that is consuming our community. We fought as hard as we knew how, to help Bryanna, with constant guidance and with hope of her recovery. The best way to honor Bree when you read this is to think before you judge an addict, for this is a battle no one sets out for in life. Underneath this addiction was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and kind soul.
She is survived by her son, Isaac Davis; fiance, Robbie Davis; her parents Dawn M. Trickler of Waterloo, N.Y. and Harold E. Trickler of Ovid,N.Y.; sister, Courtney M. (Robert DePillo) Trickler of Ovid, N.Y.; niece, Vyvian Rose Vega; maternal grandparents Tim and Judy McCarthy of Waterloo, N.Y.; loving, special people in her life Robert and Laurie Davis and family of Waterloo, N.Y.; dear special friend, Aubri Covey; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bree was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Arlene Trickler; and Michael LaRock.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.