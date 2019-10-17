Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryanna TenEyck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryanna Lily TenEyck


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryanna Lily TenEyck Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Bryanna Lily TenEyck, 19, of Seneca Falls, NY, passed away from a medical condition, Monday (October 14, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital with her loving family by her side. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, in Waterloo, NY. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY. Family friend, Johnny Church, will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Bryanna was born, Sept. 21, 2000, in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Jennifer Shumway and Wally TenEyck. She was a 2019 graduate of Mynderse Academy and Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint, NY. Bryanna was employed with Little Italy Restaurant in Seneca Falls and ABM Industries at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls.

She is survived by her parents; sister, Brittany L. TenEyck of Seneca Falls, NY; brother, Bryce (Fiancee, Torianna LeWand) TenEyck of Seneca Falls, NY; maternal grandparents, Diane and John Bodnar of Turin, NY; paternal grandmother, Barbara TenEyck of Waterloo, NY; niece, Nova Rose TenEyck; nephew, Declan TenEyck; aunts, Cindi (Keith) Tewksbury, Kristina TenEyck, and Carrie TenEyck; cousins, Leslie, Kameo and Tanner Tewksbury, Brandon Ferris, Jordon Love, Kenneth, Christian, Kaitlyn, and Mattoon; and close friends, Christopher (Fiancee, Samantha Jensen) Clingerman of Seneca Falls, NY and Michael Cook of Waterloo, NY.

Bryanna was predeceased by her maternal great-grandparents, Marjorie and Carl Poormon; paternal grandfather, Wallace TenEyck, Sr.; uncle, Bradley TenEyck; and aunt, Dina Shumway.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now