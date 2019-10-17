|
SENECA FALLS – Bryanna Lily TenEyck, 19, of Seneca Falls, NY, passed away from a medical condition, Monday (October 14, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital with her loving family by her side. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, in Waterloo, NY. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY. Family friend, Johnny Church, will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Bryanna was born, Sept. 21, 2000, in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Jennifer Shumway and Wally TenEyck. She was a 2019 graduate of Mynderse Academy and Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint, NY. Bryanna was employed with Little Italy Restaurant in Seneca Falls and ABM Industries at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls.
She is survived by her parents; sister, Brittany L. TenEyck of Seneca Falls, NY; brother, Bryce (Fiancee, Torianna LeWand) TenEyck of Seneca Falls, NY; maternal grandparents, Diane and John Bodnar of Turin, NY; paternal grandmother, Barbara TenEyck of Waterloo, NY; niece, Nova Rose TenEyck; nephew, Declan TenEyck; aunts, Cindi (Keith) Tewksbury, Kristina TenEyck, and Carrie TenEyck; cousins, Leslie, Kameo and Tanner Tewksbury, Brandon Ferris, Jordon Love, Kenneth, Christian, Kaitlyn, and Mattoon; and close friends, Christopher (Fiancee, Samantha Jensen) Clingerman of Seneca Falls, NY and Michael Cook of Waterloo, NY.
Bryanna was predeceased by her maternal great-grandparents, Marjorie and Carl Poormon; paternal grandfather, Wallace TenEyck, Sr.; uncle, Bradley TenEyck; and aunt, Dina Shumway.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019