WATERLOO - C. Darrell Faust, 91, of Oviedo, Fla., passed away on March 18, 2020 in Cornerstone Hospice at ORMC, Orlando, Fla.
A memorial service will be held in Montoursville, Penn. at the convenience of the family.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Darrell to www.cornerstonehospice.org or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 5655 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32809.
Darrell was born in Akron, Ohio on June 26, 1928, the youngest son of Clyde Chester Faust and Beatrice Naomi Atkins. He attended school in Williamsport, Penn. Darrell was a veteran of post-World War II and served in the US Army Air Corps (later the US Air Force) at Fort Richardson, Alaska. After returning stateside he met his future wife, Irene Mary Oechler. They were married on September 16, 1950 at the Central Baptist Church in Williamsport, Penn.
Darrell and "Renie" lived in Montoursville, Penn. for 22 years before being transferred to Waterloo, N.Y. for his job with Sylvania (later North American Phillips) as a computer operator. After an additional 18 years, they retired to Oviedo, Fla. in June of 1992.
Darrell is survived by his four children Phyllis McIntyre (Richard) of Zellwood, Fla., Pamela Shaw (Steve) of Canandaigua, N.Y., Patricia Dalton (Tom) of Oriental, N.C. and Charles Darrell Faust (Tricia) of Melbourne, Fla.; in addition he has six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; brother, Charles Burke; and sister, Myrtle Lucille Gross.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 1 to May 5, 2020.