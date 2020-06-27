GENEVA/ARLINGTON - Camille Marie Grosso passed away on June 18, 2020 in Arlington, Va. She was born on September 28, 1938 to Frank and Mary Balistreri in Geneva, N.Y.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday (June 26) at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 27) at The Cathedral of St Thomas More. Interment will take place at later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
She was married to her husband, Lt Col (ret) Jerry Grosso, for 55-years before his passing. She was a registered nurse with Baccalaureate, Masters, and Ph. D in nursing. She provided point of care nursing in her early years and then taught nursing at Catholic University and University of Maryland. She culminated her career in private practice providing psychotherapy with specializations in Family Therapy, Clinical Hypno-Therapy, Biofeeback and Chronic Pain Management. She and her husband loved to travel and visited many countries throughout their life. She also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, the ballet, being with friends, and trying new restaurants.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Balistreri; her son, Jerry Grosso; her daughter, Gina Grosso; and her son-in-law, Brian O'Connor.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry Grosso; her parents; and her brother, Bernie Balistreri.
For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/camille-grosso-9227913
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.