SENECA FALLS- Camyra Sheri-Ann Watts, 6, passed peacefully into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Sat. (April 20, 2019).
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs. (May 2), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Camyra was born on March 2, 2013 and was a daughter of Mary Taylor and Christopher Watts. She was a kindergarten student who loved going to school. Camyra was a very loveable person who enjoyed drawing and reading to her sisters.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Taylor of Seneca Falls; father, Christopher Watts of Rochester; sisters Tamyah Watts of Seneca Falls and Capria Watts of Seneca Falls; maternal grandfather, Archie Taylor of Rochester; paternal grandmother, Tammie Bryant of Rochester; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
