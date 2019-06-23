GENEVA–Candy L. Vanduyne Ramirez, 41, was called to the Angels on Tuesday (June 18) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 26) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Candy was born on November 21, 1977 and was a daughter of Sandra Melendez.
She is survived by her daughter, Kiana Vanduyne; mother, Sandra Melendez; grandchildren, Mylia Diaz and Rayanna Vanduyne; and siblings.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019