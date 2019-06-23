Candy L. Vanduyne Ramirez (1977 - 2019)
Service Information
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY
14456
(315)-789-6613
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home
28 Genesee St.
Geneva, NY
Obituary
GENEVA–Candy L. Vanduyne Ramirez, 41, was called to the Angels on Tuesday (June 18) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 26) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Candy was born on November 21, 1977 and was a daughter of Sandra Melendez.

She is survived by her daughter, Kiana Vanduyne; mother, Sandra Melendez; grandchildren, Mylia Diaz and Rayanna Vanduyne; and siblings.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019
