Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Anthony Quagliata. View Sign Service Information Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 (315)-946-4230 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William Street Lyons , NY View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker/ St. Michael's Parish 3 Holley Street Lyons , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, (May 30) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons.



A military funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, (May 31) at St. Joseph the Worker/ St. Michael's Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons. ?Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons, N.Y. 14489 and the Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Road, Lyons, N.Y. 14489.?



Carl was born on April 12, 1929 to his parents Rosario and Anna Costa. He was the youngest of eight siblings. Carl served in the US Army from 1946-1947. He met his future wife of 69 years, Mac (Mary Alice Caprilla) in 1949. He was a life member of the VFW Post 5092. Carl, a Parishioner, of St. Michael's Parish for 69 years, attended and participated in men's retreats. ?Carl was a superior craftsman his entire career. As a Master Mason he completed numerous residential and commercial construction projects throughout New York State. He owned his own Masonry business for most of his career and worked for New York State Psychiatric Center for the last ten years, from which he retired from in 1991. For the last 28 years, during the winter, Carl and Mac resided in the Sunshine State of Palm Bay, Fla.



Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Mac; son, Joseph (Cindy) Quagliata; daughter, Tara (Anthony) Pursati; and son, Greg (Cheryl) Quagliata; eight grandchildren Tiffany (Jeffrey) Cooney, Nicole, Gina, Crystale (Jon) Dunn, Lucas (Sara) Quagliata, Alicia, Chris, Jessica; two great-grandchildren Brady and Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and friends.?



He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Jenny (Harold) Witt, Salvatore (Almeda) Quagliata, Anna (Bud) Bowler, Joseph (Sophie) Quagliata, Frank (Flora) Quagliata, Gracie Witt, and Lucy Gunnoe. ?



Carl will be fondly remembered for his God-given wisdom, patience, and generosity. ?



Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. For tributes and condolences



to the family, please visit LYONS–Carl Anthony Quagliata, age 90, of Lyons, N.Y., went to be with the Lord, at 6 p.m., May 25, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving members of his family.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, (May 30) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons.A military funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, (May 31) at St. Joseph the Worker/ St. Michael's Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons. ?Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 3 Holley Street, Lyons, N.Y. 14489 and the Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Road, Lyons, N.Y. 14489.?Carl was born on April 12, 1929 to his parents Rosario and Anna Costa. He was the youngest of eight siblings. Carl served in the US Army from 1946-1947. He met his future wife of 69 years, Mac (Mary Alice Caprilla) in 1949. He was a life member of the VFW Post 5092. Carl, a Parishioner, of St. Michael's Parish for 69 years, attended and participated in men's retreats. ?Carl was a superior craftsman his entire career. As a Master Mason he completed numerous residential and commercial construction projects throughout New York State. He owned his own Masonry business for most of his career and worked for New York State Psychiatric Center for the last ten years, from which he retired from in 1991. For the last 28 years, during the winter, Carl and Mac resided in the Sunshine State of Palm Bay, Fla.Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Mac; son, Joseph (Cindy) Quagliata; daughter, Tara (Anthony) Pursati; and son, Greg (Cheryl) Quagliata; eight grandchildren Tiffany (Jeffrey) Cooney, Nicole, Gina, Crystale (Jon) Dunn, Lucas (Sara) Quagliata, Alicia, Chris, Jessica; two great-grandchildren Brady and Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and friends.?He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Jenny (Harold) Witt, Salvatore (Almeda) Quagliata, Anna (Bud) Bowler, Joseph (Sophie) Quagliata, Frank (Flora) Quagliata, Gracie Witt, and Lucy Gunnoe. ?Carl will be fondly remembered for his God-given wisdom, patience, and generosity. ?Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. For tributes and condolencesto the family, please visit www.pusaterifunerals.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close