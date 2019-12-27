|
ROMULUS – Carl E. Reynolds, 72 of Tipperary St., Romulus, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (December 24, 2019) at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (December 28) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Fenton, Pastor of Seneca Bible Baptist Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y.
If desired, contributions may be made to Romulus Fire Department, 2010 Cayuga St., Romulus, NY 14541.
Carl had to fight for life every day since he was in his 20's, since being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. He defied the diagnosis of being told he would be in a wheelchair by the time he was 50. He continued to beat the odds right up until his death, doing what he loved, hunting, camping, riding four wheelers, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed country music and dancing.
Carl was born January 22, 1947, the son of the late Arthur and Irene (Burton) Reynolds in Seneca Falls, N.Y. He lived all his life in Seneca County. He is a retiree of Gould's Pumps of Seneca Falls and had previously worked at the former Taylor-Brown Hospital and at Cablevision.
Carl was well known in the auto racing community. He raced for years at Canandaigua, Dundee, Rolling Wheels & Weedsport racetracks. He continued to enjoy the sport by helping in the pits and following the careers of his sons, Carl II, Ed and grandson, James Oldfield, Ross, and Tim Reynolds.
Carl was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Elinor (Percy) Reynolds. Carl and Ellie lived in Romulus over 30 years and opened their home to every stray animal and teen that needed one. Multiple friends of their children found a safe house on Cayuga Street long before "safe houses" were ever created.
Carl is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 10 years, Melody Reynolds of Romulus, N.Y.; four daughters Melody (Kyle) Collinsworth of Romulus, N.Y., Michelle (Phil Krnotch) Sebree of Romulus, N.Y., Dawn James of Ga., Carol (Ray) Pond of Jordan, N.Y.; five sons Paul (Sheri) Reynolds of Romulus, N.Y., Edward (Jennifer) Oldfield of Waterloo, N.Y., Craig (Amy) Reynolds of Waterloo, N.Y., Michael (Jen Newara) DeSantis of Erie, Penn., Carl (Karen) Reynolds II of Romulus, N.Y.; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy (Milt) Dickens of Bologna, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his first wife, Elinor Percy Reynolds who died August 4, 2008; two sisters Dorothy Reynolds and Della Reynolds Carr; and one brother, Floyd "Sonny" Reynolds.
"As a ship sails off into the sunset, those left behind say there he goes. As it arrives on the other shore in the dawn, those in the light say her he comes." Thanks be to God for eternal life.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019