Read with great sadness of Bob's passing. So hard to believe he is gone. My sincerest condolences to all his family members. I will always remember his great laugh and kindness shown to me in school. RIP my friend!
Kathy Shumway (Mott)
Waterloo Senior High Classmate l968
WATERLOO – Carl "Bob" R. Meyer, 71, of Waterloo, N.Y., died peacefully Friday (June 12, 2020) at his home with his loving family by his side.
In keeping with the wishes of the family a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V. F. W., 29 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Bob was born March 30, 1949, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Carl and Bertha I. Penmay Meyer. He was a 1968 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Bob was employed as a draftsman for Erdman and Anthony in Rochester, N.Y. plus Elderlee, Inc. in Oaks Corners. He then was employed with the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. Later he was employed for 20 years, until his retirement, with Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, N.Y. He owned and operated Bob Meyer Signs and Graphics. His artistic talents as a graphic designer and sign maker can be seen in the local business, race car and auto show communities, and beyond. The family said, "You name it he would use his personal creative touch to make it unique and special!" Bob was an avid car enthusiast and a member of Right Coast Association. Bob could be seen at all of his grandsons sporting events and school activities, while being competitive himself playing basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine J. Meyer; son, Brian Meyer of Clay, N.Y.; daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Slywka of Waterloo, N.Y.; stepdaughters Heather (Tom) Willower of Geneva, N.Y. and Crystal (Kevin) Thomas of Eureka, Mont.; grandchildren Derek, Kyle, and Nolan Slywka, Autumn and River Thomas; special cousin, Steve Kemp; and his faithful canine companion, Maddie.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.