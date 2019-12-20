|
Carl Wayne Barber Sr. was called from this life Sunday (December 01, 2019) in Temple, Texas.
Carl was born the second child to the union of Mr. Roby L. and Dorothy L. Barber on February 24, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas.
At an early age he accepted Christ as his Personal Savior and united with Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended I.M. Terrell High School, then later joined the U.S. Army and attended Trade School for Building Maintenance,
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Donna Cemoni-Barber of Border City, N.Y.; his two sons Carl W Barber Jr of Poway, Calif. and Vincent D Barber of Lexington, S.C.; as well as five sisters and a brother Geraldine Gipson of Dallas, Texas, Jacqueline Scott of Temple, Texas, Roby Barber Jr. of Beaumont, Texas, Casandra Barber of Arlington, Texas, Vicki Wiley of Dallas, Texas, and Shannon Hunter of Temple, Texas; as well as a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019