Carl William Divelbliss Obituary
LYONS – Carl William Divelbliss, of Lyons, died on December 20, 2019, at home.

At Carl's request there will be no prior calling hours or services.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution can make them to COPD Foundation, or the American Cancer Foundation.

Carl was born in Warfordsburg, Pa. ( Fulton Co.) on August 6,1943, to John and Ethel Divelbliss. Carl is a retired, over the road, truck driver of over 40 years, he also was a part-time school bus driver of the Clyde-Savannah School District, for the sports activities.

He is survived by his significant other, Carol Williams, of 26 1/2 years; two daughters Maxine (Jay) Sutton, Dawn (Shawn) DiLeo; two stepsons Aaron (Julie) Williams, Brett (Carol) Williams; nine grandchildren; three sisters Helen Barr, Dorothy (Jim) Black, both of Pa., Mildred Luper (Matt) of Lyons; sister-in-law, Betty Divelbliss of Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl is predeceased by his parents John and Ethel Divelbliss, from Pa.; three sisters Verdi, Betty, and Irene, from Pa.; four brothers Lloyd of Lyons, Charles, Herbert and Ralph Divelbliss, all of N. Rose, N.Y. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
