Carl William Penird, 81, of Marion, Indiana, passed away in his home at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday (February 12, 2020). He was born in Auburn, New York, on Monday, June 20, 1938, to Floyd William Penird and Virginia A. (Hart) Horton. He married Donna M. Thomas, and she preceded him in death on September 22, 2017.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (February 18) at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Carl's life will begin at 4 p.m. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating.
Carl graduated from Cornell University and then continued his studies at Princeton University, where he majored in mathematics and physics. He taught at Slippery Rock University and then worked at GTE Sylvania from 1967-1984. Following his years at GTE, he worked for RCA in Pennsylvania until 1989. He then moved to Marion, Indiana, to open the Thomson Consumer Electronics (TCE) plant, retiring in 1997 after 17 years as an engineering manager. While at GTE, he played an integral part in developing the color picture tube. Carl was a member of Buckskin Bowman in Waterloo, New York.
In his younger years, he had received the ABC 800 series bowling award. His biggest passions in life, though, were fishing and being with his wife.
He is survived by two daughters Theresa E. (Richard) Parker of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Amy Jo (Craig) Cazier of Farmington, Minn.; son, Thomas (Terry) Penird of Ypsilanti, Mich.; three granddaughters Tara (Gabe) Burdette of Mich., Tania (Jordan) Penird of Mich., and Beth Brownrigg of N.Y.; four grandsons Tim (Sean) Brittain of N.Y., Michael (Kat) Parker of N.Y., Johnathan Curry, and Andrew Curry; three great-grandsons Owen Burdette, Caleb Francis, and Raymond Parker; and seven great-granddaughters Violet Burdette, Ivy Mae Brownrigg, Makayla Brownrigg, Destiny Parker, Scarlett Burdette, Jemma Parker, and Halley Parker.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020