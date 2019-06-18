OVID–Carlos A. Young, age 81, of 7626 South Town Building Road, died on Saturday (June 15).



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 19) at Covert Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 20) at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church. Prayers of committal will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn.



Kindly consider a donation in Carlos' memory to the Ovid Fire Department, PO Box D, Ovid, NY 14521.



Carlos was born in Geneva on April 21, 1938, one of eleven children born to James and Eva (Wyman) Young. Upon leaving high school, he served in the US Navy, where he proudly served his country from 1956 to 1959. He began a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center, retiring after more than 30 years of service as a carpenter in the maintenance department. Carlos then provided transportation to the Amish community, right up to the time of his recent illness. He was actively involved in Veteran's groups; Past Commander of both the Ovid American Legion and VFW, and held various offices on the county and state levels. Carlos was also an active member, over 50 years, of the Ovid Fire Department. He has held the office of Fire Police Captain over the past two decades and was the Founder of the 911 Memorial in Ovid. Carlos was proud of his community, his family and his country and he would defend and support them all.



Carlos is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Sandy; his daughters Laurie (John) Lupien of Auburn, and Brenda (Fred) Percy of Ovid; his grandchildren Sharon (Josh) Lupien, Erik Lupien, Adam Lupien, Chris (Nicole) Percy, Mike (Stacey) Percy, Kyle (Melanie) Percy, Josh Alfonso, LeAnn (Codie) Alfonso, Cody (Kirsten)Wilson, Rob Wilson, Noel (Corey) Hopkins, Robin, Tammy and Jason Percy; great-grandchildren Izabella, Hannah, Haeley, Tyler, Lily, Logan, Noah, Shawn, Aubree; and his siblings Leo (Betty) Young, Gary Young and Lucille Harris; many nieces; nephews; and extended family members; and his furry companions Zoey, Lucky, and Dusty.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Alfonso; grandsons Noel Lupien and Dustin Wilson; his siblings James, Richard, and Charles Young, Donald and Joe Wheeler, Patricia DeGiglio and Margaret Smith.



