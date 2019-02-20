Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Banfield "Speedy Gonzales" Jessamy. View Sign

GENEVA- Carlos Banfield "Speedy Gonzales" Jessamy, 90, passed away peacefully on Sun. (Feb. 17, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by his family.



Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Fri. (Feb. 22) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva, followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



Carlos was born on Nov. 4, 1928 in Havana Cuba and was the son of the late Emma (Coke) and Egbert Jessamy. He loved to cook and sing. Carlos would make up songs and sing them to his grandchildren. He was the life of the party. His family was very important to him.



Carlos is survived by his children Robin Jones of Geneva, Carlita Jessamy of Georgia, Andriane Jessamy of Kuwait, Angelica Jessamy of Ohio, Caridad Jessamy of Mexico, Carlos Jessamy of Mexico, Lazzaro Jessamy of Mexico, Barbara Jessamy of Chicago and Veronica Jessamy of Chicago; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Carlos is predeceased by his wife, Sylvia (Whitehurst) Jessamy; brother, Simeon Jessamy; sisters Sylvia and Inez; and nephew, Brian Davis.



