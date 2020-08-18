1/
Carlton A "Carty" Willoughby
{ "" }
HIMROD – Carlton ''Carty'' A. Willoughby, of Himrod, N.Y. passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020.

Friends are invited to calling hours wearing masks and practicing social distancing requirements from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a private Masonic Service at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday (August 19) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday (August 20). Burial will follow with military honors in Grove Mount Cemetery, Himrod.

He owned and retired from Owen's Taxi in Penn Yan, N.Y.

To read more and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
AUG
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
AUG
19
Service
08:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
