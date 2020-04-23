|
LYONS - Carmella A. DeSain, 93, died Monday (April 20, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
Burial will be Friday (April 24) in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael's) Church, Lyons N.Y.
Carmella was born in Geneva, N.Y. on March 7, 1927 to Frank and Amelia Marciano Felice. She worked at Geneva Forge in her earlier years and was a homemaker. She loved to go to the casinos.
She is survived by her son, Philip J. DeSain; daughter, Mary Anne DeWolf; brothers Anthony and Ralph Felice; sister-in-law, Mary Felice; grandchildren Philip A. DeSain, Nicole DeSain, Daniel (Kayla) DeWolf; great-grandchildren Brynlee and Brooklyn DeWolf; several nieces and nephews.
Carmella was predeceased by her husband, Philip A. DeSain in 1996; brothers Joseph, Fred, Richard and Nicholas Felice.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020