Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Seneca Falls, NY
Carmella A. Smith


1941 - 2019
Carmella A. Smith Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Carmella A. Smith, 78, of Stanton Meadows, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Friday (September 20, 2019) at Cayuga Medical Center Ithaca, NY surrounded by her family.

Per her request, there will be no prior calling hours.

Family and friends may attend Carmella's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 28) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Michael Merritt as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or Beverly Animal Shelter, River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Carmella was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 3, 1941 the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy (Piscitelli) Sposa. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a member of St. Patrick's Church. She was a homemaker and also provided childcare. At one time, she had been employed as a nurse's aide at the former Taylor-Brown Hospital of Waterloo, N.Y. Carmella loved shopping, crafting, and over the years always enjoyed dancing. Her favorite times were those when she was around family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Lucille (Matt Carfora) Smith of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; a son, Wayne (Tina) Smith of Canandaigua, N.Y.; five grandchildren Jessie (John) Henry, Robbie Hare, Wayne III, Owen, and Brian Smith; one great-granddaughter, Kylie Henry; one sister, Josephine "Josie" (Joseph Lotta) LaNasa of Florida; two nephews Mario and Frank LaNasa. She also leaves behind her special furry friend, her cat, Zubby.

In addition to her parents, Carmella was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Charles LaNasa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Carmella at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
