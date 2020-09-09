ROCHESTER/GENEVA - Carmen S. DeBacco, 91, passed away peacefully on his wife's birthday and on their wedding anniversary, Saturday (September 5, 2020) in Rochester with his family by his side.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (September 11) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St. Geneva.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (September 12) with prayers at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis deSales Church, the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Heart Association
.
Carmen was born on September 12, 1928 in Geneva the son of the late William and Antoinette (Tarantelli) DeBacco. Carmen was a Barber for 64 years, owning and operating B&C Barber Shop in downtown Geneva.
He was a member of St. Francis DeSales Church, Geneva Rod & Gun Club, active member of the YMCA and a charter member of the Geneva Lodge 2397 Order of Sons & Daughters of Italy of America, where he was named Man of Year in 2011.
Carmen will be remembered by all the lives he touched with his kindness and humbleness. Along with his wife Dorothy he cherished his time spent with his children & grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Linda (John) Mazur of Penfield, Ellen (Alan) Lanio of Greece and Mark (Trisha) DeBacco of Webster; grandchildren Matthew Mazur, Taylor (Brian) Humphrey, Timothy Lanio, Paige Lanio, Molly DeBacco and Drew DeBacco; brothers Ronald (Mary Ellen) DeBacco of Va., Deno (Margaret) DeBacco of Ariz.; sister, Mary Lou (Thomas) Massara of Alfred; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Carmen was predeceased by his parents William and Antoinette; wife, Dorothy Marie DeBacco; granddaughter, Emilee Mazur; sister, Vivian Musella; brother, William L. DeBacco.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff at Aaron Manor in Fairport.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit: www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com