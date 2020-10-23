OHIO/WATERLOO - Carol Curran (Swim), 75, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at home with her family.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio after which a memorial service will be live streamed then posted on YouTube. To view, search Hill Funeral Home Westerville OH on YouTube.



She was born August 21, 1941 in Waterloo, N.Y. to the late Carl Swim and Hester Swim (Beech). Carol was married to Martin Curran and they shared 38 wonderful years together. Carol will be lovingly remembered for her sweet personality, kind disposition and never complaining. She was the strongest woman we knew and was one tough lady. A special thanks to family friends Marsha Willard and Janice Smith for always being such thoughtful friends. Carol loved the holidays and always decorated her house and yard with many decorations. She also loved feeding and watching the birds at her bird feeders.



She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda (Nick) Crandall of Westerville, Ohio; along with her two grandchildren whom she was very proud of Jared Crandall of Columbus, Ohio and Madison Crandall of Dublin, Ohio; her sisters Sharon (Tony) Urbano of Geneva, N.Y., Barb Radecker of Geneva, N.Y. and Margaret Bonnevie of Boston, Mass.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard Swim and Ross Swim.

