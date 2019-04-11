Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ferguson. View Sign

Carol Ferguson entered her eternal rest beyond the pearly gates on April 7, 2019 after a year long struggle with cancer. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.



Friends and Family are invited to call on Fri. (April 12, 2019) from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery on Monday (April 15, 2019) at 10:30 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., Elbridge rod and Gun Club, or the in Carol's name.



Carol (Ward) Ferguson, daughter of the late Alton E. Ward and Marion R. Predmore Ward, was born on April 3, 1943. She was greeted in life by three brothers, Richard, Edward, and Robert Ward, and later in life by younger brother, David Ward. Carol graduated from Savannah High Scholl in 1962 where she met her lifelong friend, Nancy Yoemans Poole. Soon she met and married James W. Taylor of Cato, N.Y. She had two children with James; a son, James D. Taylor and daughter, Nancy A. Taylor (Mamed). Shortly after James W. Taylor's unexpected death in 1965, Carol began working at Seneca Falls Hospital as a housekeeper. She then trained to become a certified nurse's aid, which would become her lifetime career. Carol spent over 30 years caring for others in need at Seneca Falls Hospital, followed by Mercy Rehab., and eventually Cayuga Co. Nursing Home before she retired. Her goal in life was ensuring the needs of other were met with love and compassion. Carol found love again when she met and eventually married Earl G. Ferguson of Port Byron. Carol loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed gardening, Country music, and spending time with family and friends.



Carol is survived by her husband of 21 years, Earl G. Ferguson of Port Byron; a daughter, Nancy (Earl) Mamed of Waterloo; brothers Richard (Pat) Ward of Cato, Robert D. Ward of Waterloo, David (sue) Ward of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Ward of Clifton Springs; six grandchildren Heather Taylor of Rochester, Brian (Kristina) Taylor of Texas, Nicole (Bill) McIntyre of Waterloo, Courtney Burgess of Waterloo, Ryan Burgess of Seneca Falls and Melissa (Anthony) Presher of Seneca Falls. Carol was loved by her eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and close family friends.



