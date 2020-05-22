Carol L. Myers
1945 - 2020
GENEVA/OVID - Carol L. Myers, age 74, of Lyceum Street and formerly of Ovid, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at her home.

Burial will be held privately in Albert Cemetery in Mountain Top, Penn.

Kindly consider a donation in Carol's memory to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Carol was born in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. on July 13, 1945, a daughter of the late Roy E. and Elizabeth (Drumheller) Myers. She graduated from Ashley High School and worked in Penn. until moving to Ovid in 1987. She worked in the deli and bakery at the Big M from 1987-2003, where she will be remembered for her fun and festive hats. She then moved to Geneva and worked for Sodexo Dining Services at Hobart College until her retirement.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Carol was preceded in death by her siblings Bob and Priscilla.

Covert Funeral Home of Ovid has assisted the family with arrangements, for additional information please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
