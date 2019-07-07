PENN YAN–Carol L. Thompson, 69, died June 23, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. July 13 at Penn Yan Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to breast cancer research.
Carol was born Dec. 24, 1949 to Francis and Josephine Hommel Freeland.
She is survived by two daughters Wendy (Tony) Andolina of Apex, N.C. and Patricia Scutt of Penn Yan; and a son, Tony (Ronda) Durso of Penn Yan; grandchildren Avery and Ayden Andolina, Chelsie (Chris) Verdehem, Christopher, Craig and Callie Webster, Philip Durso, Zach Lewis and Zoie Hotaling; great-grandchildren Jackson and Savannah Verdehem; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Babcock.
She was predeceased by Francis, Josephine and Francis Jr. Freeland; and her husband, Michael Thompson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 7 to July 9, 2019