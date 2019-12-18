|
PENN YAN – Carol Mann, age 81, of Penn Yan, NY went to be with the Lord on Saturday (December 14, 2019) at the Penn Yan Manor while surrounded by her loving family.
At her request there will be no calling hours or service.
Donations may be made in Carol's name to the Yates County Humane Society.
Carol was born in Sodus, N.Y. on August 12, 1938. She was the daughter of Maurice and Selma (Jorgenson) Waldorf. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1957 and was a proud volunteer of the TWIGS Auxiliary service organization at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y., along with several various church organizations. Carol went on to be a financial administrator for several churches in the Raleigh, N.C. area. Her hobbies included crafts, decorating, gardening, and shopping. She deeply loved her family, along with her beloved dogs Chelsea, Gidget, and Tuffy. During this past year she also gave special love to her granddogs Mabel and Moose, and grandcat Hemmingway.
Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (David) Randall of Wake Forest, N.C. and Lorie (Rich) Enos of Penn Yan, N.Y.; much loved grandchildren Cameron Randall, Jared (Elisabeth) Enos, Alyssa Randall, and Jess (Brian) Smith; and sisters Connie Frank of Newark, N.Y., Sharon Ruess of Glendale, Ariz., Vicky Roy of Billerica, Mass., and Sandy Santerre of Wolcott, N.Y.
Carol was predeceased by both her parents; her husband, Allen Mann; and brother, Maurice Waldorf II.
Special thanks to the entire Penn Yan Manor staff for the great care and support that they provided to Carol and her family during her stay.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019