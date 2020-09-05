1/1
Carole Joan (Lynch) Taylor
NORTH EASTHAM, Mass. - Carole Joan Taylor (Lynch), 83, of North Eastham, Mass. passed away peacefully on August 30 after a long illness.

Internment will be private with a Celebration of Life to follow in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to Cape Abilities, 895 Mary Dunn Rd, Hyannis, Mass.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Carole started working at the age of 16 in the NYSE quickly rising to executive secretary. In 1957 she married James Z. Taylor MD and moved to Philadelphia, Pa. where she became an executive secretary to the V.P. at DeHaven, Townsend, Crouter & Bodine Brokerage House. After helping put her husband through medical school Carole moved seamlessly into navy life, where she was instrumental in starting the first daycare for military personnel at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in N.J. and started raising her family. In later years Carole achieved her college degree from Community College of the Finger Lakes and became a fierce advocate for children with special needs, holding a board position on the Committee for the Handicap in Geneva, N.Y. for many years.

Her love for Cape Cod was immense and it is there that she and her husband settled into a joyful retirement.

She leaves behind her loving and devoted family, her husband of 62 years, James Z. Taylor MD; her children Jennifer, Jim, and Jonathan; son-in-law Laurence; daughter-in-law Beth; adored grandchildren Jack, Alyssa, Connor, Emily & Clara; sister, Cathy Jones; brother, Barry Lynch; as well as her many cousins, nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
