GENEVA – Mrs. Caroline D. Williams, 78, of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center South.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (November 24) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday (November 25) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice.
Caroline was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late Serfaas and Esther Morse DeWind. She was a graduate of Phelps High School and St. John Fisher College. She worked as a Registered Nurse at White Springs Manor, Geneva Living Center South, BOCES and retired from Ontario County. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, its Rosary Society and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her children Michele (Edward) Hanley of Buffalo, Todd (Michele) Williams of West Palm Beach, Fla., Bethanne Williams of Geneva, and Terri (Jeff) Williams of Geneva; seven grandchildren Zabrina, Matthew, Alyssa, Andrew, Emma and Gianna; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Williams; her brothers James and Daniel DeWind; and her sister, Janet Zacharias.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019