Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Geneva, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Warder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn C. Warder


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn C. Warder Obituary
GENEVA–Carolyn C. Warder, 72, passed away on Thursday (July 25) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 30) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 31) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to for Crippled Children, 1645 West 8th St. Erie, PA 16505.

Carolyn was born on September 9, 1946, in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Marks) Connell. She was a loving and loyal wife to her late husband, Fred. Carolyn loved the Geneva community and the Finger Lakes. She enjoyed having fun with her friends, loving life and wine.

She is survived by her son, Fred Warder and his wife, Rachele of Dallas, Texas; brother, Michael (Mary Ann) Connell of Geneva; granddaughter, Isabelle Warder, who she was able to meet a few months ago; many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Fred Warder.

The family would like to thank Caroline Venuti and Joanne Welch for their loving care they gave to Carolyn over the past six years.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now