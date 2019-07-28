|
GENEVA–Carolyn C. Warder, 72, passed away on Thursday (July 25) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 30) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 31) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to for Crippled Children, 1645 West 8th St. Erie, PA 16505.
Carolyn was born on September 9, 1946, in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Marks) Connell. She was a loving and loyal wife to her late husband, Fred. Carolyn loved the Geneva community and the Finger Lakes. She enjoyed having fun with her friends, loving life and wine.
She is survived by her son, Fred Warder and his wife, Rachele of Dallas, Texas; brother, Michael (Mary Ann) Connell of Geneva; granddaughter, Isabelle Warder, who she was able to meet a few months ago; many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Fred Warder.
The family would like to thank Caroline Venuti and Joanne Welch for their loving care they gave to Carolyn over the past six years.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019