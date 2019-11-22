Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 N. Main St.
Geneva, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 N. Main St.
Geneva, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn D. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn D. Williams Obituary
GENEVA – Mrs. Carolyn D. Williams, 78, of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center South.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (November 24) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday (November 25) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice.

Carolyn was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late Serfaas and Esther Morse DeWind. She was a graduate of Phelps High School and St. John Fisher College. She worked as a Registered Nurse at White Springs Manor, Geneva Living Center South, BOCES and retired from Ontario County. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, its Rosary Society and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her children Michele (Edward) Hanley of Buffalo, Todd (Michele) Williams of West Palm Beach, Fla., Bethanne Williams of Geneva, and Terri (Jeff) Williams of Geneva; seven grandchildren Zabrina, Matthew, Alyssa, Andrew, Emma and Gianna; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Williams; her brothers James and Daniel DeWind; and her sister, Janet Zacharias.

For those wishing to write a note condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -