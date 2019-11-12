|
NEWARK - Carolyn Dorothy (Beal) Ryan, 99, entered eternal peace on Tuesday (October 1, 2019) at her home with her daughters by her side.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 16) at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, N.Y. Burial will take place in Fairville Cemetery.
In memory of Carolyn, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to her church for 79 years, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Carolyn will be remembered by her daughters Bonnie (Chester) Smith of Fla., and Gail (Kenneth) Podd of Penn.; five grandchildren Matthew Smith, Walter (Mary) Smith, Rebeccah McCarthy, Rachel (Grant) Sitta, and Sarah (Ryan) Barclay; three great-grandchildren Adalyn Dorothy Sitta, Elijah Harrison Barclay, and Gabriel Kenneth Barclay; niece, Patty Beal; and nephew, John (Carole) Beal; her caregivers Amanda Tirado-Jacob, Linda Jones, Sharon Earl, Mary Hudson, Tara Curia, Tanya Butler, and Brittani Kinch.
Carolyn was predeceased in 1996 by husband, Stanley Ryan; and a brother, Raymond Beal.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019