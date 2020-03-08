|
|
INTERLAKEN – Carolyn F. Williams, age 70, longtime resident of Interlaken, died at her son's home on Sunday (March 1, 2020).
A private committal ceremony will be held in Lake View Cemetery in the summer of 2020.
Carolyn was born in Cumberland, Maryland on October 18, 1949, the daughter of Norman and MaryGrace (Bunner) Miller. She moved to the Interlaken area and had enjoyed her life as a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She is survived by her children Rex (Cindy) Martin of Trumansburg and Norman Martin of Interlaken; her mother, MaryGrace Davis; a brother, Steve Miller, both of Lavale, Maryland; her grandchildren Andrew and Sean Martin, Jessika Stevens, Tabbatha Martin and Kristina McFall, Rodney Jr. and Brandon Williams; her great-grandchildren Kane Martin, Juliana Stevens, Brock and Connor and Aiden McFall.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Williams, in 1998; and by her son, Rodney Williams, in 2017.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020