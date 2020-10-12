1/1
Carolyn M. Bailey
DRESDEN - Carolyn M Bailey, 78, of Dresden, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday (October 8, 2020).

There will be a family service on Wednesday (October13) in City Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carolyn was born in Dresden, N.Y. She was the daughter of Edgar and Hazel Sloan.

She was a devoted wife and a loving mother who had lots of love to give the numerous kids she babysat. Her biggest joy in life was her family, especially her great-grandson, Edgar; and her special little man, Brody.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold Sr.; children, Penni (Scott) Spencer, Tina Smith, Harold Jr. (Kelly) Bailey, Michael (Patty) Bailey, Debbie (Bruce) Lafler, Douglas Bailey, Thomas (Annie) Bailey, and Scott (Sherry) Bailey; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Weldon Funeral Home of Penn Yan.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
October 10, 2020
So sorry Tina & family for the loss of your mom. She was a sweet lady. Hugs & prayers to you all
Brenda Hapeman Youngs
Friend
