DRESDEN - Carolyn M Bailey, 78, of Dresden, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday (October 8, 2020).
There will be a family service on Wednesday (October13) in City Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Carolyn was born in Dresden, N.Y. She was the daughter of Edgar and Hazel Sloan.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother who had lots of love to give the numerous kids she babysat. Her biggest joy in life was her family, especially her great-grandson, Edgar; and her special little man, Brody.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold Sr.; children, Penni (Scott) Spencer, Tina Smith, Harold Jr. (Kelly) Bailey, Michael (Patty) Bailey, Debbie (Bruce) Lafler, Douglas Bailey, Thomas (Annie) Bailey, and Scott (Sherry) Bailey; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Weldon Funeral Home of Penn Yan.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.