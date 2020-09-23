1/1
Carolyn Marie DiVirgilio Pitti
1965 - 2020
SODUS POINT/NEWARK - Carolyn Marie DiVirgilio Pitti, 54, died Monday (September 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 24) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Neighborhood Association of Sodus Point, PO Box 314, Sodus Point, NY 14555

Mrs. Pitti was born in Rochester, N.Y. on November 14, 1965 the daughter of John and Carol Littman DiVirgilio. She worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific for over 20 years. Most recently she became the Deputy Clerk for the Village of Newark.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Joseph Pitti of Sodus Point; two children Joseph (Allison) Pitti of Boston and Loren (Federico Pellicano) Pitti of Rochester; her parents John and Carol DiVirgilio of Rochester; two sisters Annmarie DiVirgilio and Carol Ann Rosato both of Rochester.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
