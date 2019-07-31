Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship
83 Auburn Rd.
Seneca Falls, NY
Carolyn S. Gonyou

Carolyn S. Gonyou Obituary
SENECA FALLS–Carolyn S. Gonyou, 62, of Spruce Lane, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday (July 28) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday (August 2) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.

Carolyn's funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship, 83 Auburn Rd., Seneca Falls, with Pastor Gerald Graziano, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Carolyn was born in Ithaca, N.Y. on September 15, 1956 the daughter of the late Lloyd and Betty Swansbrow Royce. Carolyn had resided in Seneca Falls for two years, moving from Waterloo. She had been employed in the Bakery at Tops Supermarket in Geneva, N.Y. She was a member of Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship, Seneca Falls. Carolyn had loved to bowl and she enjoyed watching football, especially, the Denver Broncos. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and, most of all, watching her soap operas.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Gonyou Sr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sons Roger (Jennifer) Gonyou Jr. of Lyons, N.Y. and Bryan Gonyou Sr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one step-daughter, Elizabeth (Bruce) Stevenson of Fulton, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, including Bryan Gonyou Jr.; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Sharon Muller and Vera Royce, both of Oklahoma; several nieces; and nephews.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
