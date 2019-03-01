LYONS - Catherine Buisch Ehman Wilck, 92, passed away Wednesday (February 27, 2019) at Wayne County Nursing Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Buisch Ehman Wilck.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday (Mar. 4) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Mar. 5) Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease, or to a in Catherine's memory.
Catherine was born April 29, 1926 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Frederick and Ruth Stauffer Buisch. She was a nurse at the former Lyons Community Hospital. Catherine was an active member of the Lyons United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women (UMW) and church choir.
She is survived by her husband, Herman; son, Dale (Judy) Ehman of Amherst; daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Wiebald of Newark; two grandchildren Michael (Joanne) Ehman and Jennifer (Michael) Smith, five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her first husband, Albert and numerous siblings.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019