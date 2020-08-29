Catherine E. Latessa is celebrating her life with Jesus! On August 27, 2020, Catherine left her earthly dwelling to be in the Lord's arms.
Catherine was born to the late Caryl and Catherine Brunner in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1935.
Catherine loved her family and enjoyed her rosary, prayer time, having her nails done, going to the Casino, relaxing at home watching television and enjoying the hummingbirds.
Catherine leaves behind her two sisters, Mary Colquhoun and Judy Healy; six children, Caryl (Lacey) Waterman, Mary Smith, Sue (Tim) Willower, Bruce M. Waterman, Maria (Jim) Guild, Eric (Heather) Waterman; her children's father Bruce G. Waterman (Barbara) and their children Rick (Wendy) Burt, Dianna (Jason) Cichocki and Josh (Heather) Waterman."G"Ma to her loving grandson and faithful caregiver Gary Dean Guild. Loving Grandma to Seth, Heath, Hannah, Joshua, Rebekah, Josiah, Benjamin, Noah, Lissah, Kendra and Carly Waterman, Stephen Ray Laake, Christopher Smith, Mitchell Smith, Glenn Shoptaugh, TJ Smith, Mara Pierce, Jon Salmon, Ryan Willower, Melissa Stevens, David Waterman, Matthew Waterman, Gary Dean Guild,Katie Colon,JW Waterman and Brunner Waterman. Special adopted friend/son Frank McDonald. Catherine was "Nanny" to Tenaya and Aaron Gabow of Colorado.11 Great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Catherine was predeceased by 5 siblings, her husband Elio Latessa and great grandson Julean Laake.
Special thank you to GGH and RGH for the gentle care they have extended to Catherine and the family.
In keeping with Catherine's request there will be no prior services. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is blessed by all the prayers and encouragement extended during this time.
