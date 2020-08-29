1/1
Catherine E. Latessa
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine E. Latessa is celebrating her life with Jesus! On August 27, 2020, Catherine left her earthly dwelling to be in the Lord's arms.

Catherine was born to the late Caryl and Catherine Brunner in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1935.

Catherine loved her family and enjoyed her rosary, prayer time, having her nails done, going to the Casino, relaxing at home watching television and enjoying the hummingbirds.

Catherine leaves behind her two sisters, Mary Colquhoun and Judy Healy; six children, Caryl (Lacey) Waterman, Mary Smith, Sue (Tim) Willower, Bruce M. Waterman, Maria (Jim) Guild, Eric (Heather) Waterman; her children's father Bruce G. Waterman (Barbara) and their children Rick (Wendy) Burt, Dianna (Jason) Cichocki and Josh (Heather) Waterman."G"Ma to her loving grandson and faithful caregiver Gary Dean Guild. Loving Grandma to Seth, Heath, Hannah, Joshua, Rebekah, Josiah, Benjamin, Noah, Lissah, Kendra and Carly Waterman, Stephen Ray Laake, Christopher Smith, Mitchell Smith, Glenn Shoptaugh, TJ Smith, Mara Pierce, Jon Salmon, Ryan Willower, Melissa Stevens, David Waterman, Matthew Waterman, Gary Dean Guild,Katie Colon,JW Waterman and Brunner Waterman. Special adopted friend/son Frank McDonald. Catherine was "Nanny" to Tenaya and Aaron Gabow of Colorado.11 Great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Catherine was predeceased by 5 siblings, her husband Elio Latessa and great grandson Julean Laake.

Special thank you to GGH and RGH for the gentle care they have extended to Catherine and the family.

In keeping with Catherine's request there will be no prior services. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family is blessed by all the prayers and encouragement extended during this time.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved