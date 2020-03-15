|
PENN YAN – Catherine Mary McKiernan Ghidiu, aged 71, passed away on March 12, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.
The service will be a private affair for immediate family. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the .
Born May 23, 1948 in Hartford, Connecticut, she grew up in different states, eventually settling in Syracuse N.Y. to raise her family. She worked at Onondaga Community College. After retiring, she moved to Seneca Lake, and she and her husband spent winters in Dunedin, Fla.
Catherine loved family above all, was an avid crafter and quilter, spent summers on the water and winters snuggled up with her loved ones. She was a kind and generous person with a fantastic sense of humor. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Cathy is survived by her husband, John Ghidiu; her son, John Ghidiu; daughter, Jennifer Ghidiu and her partner, Eric Harman; son, David Ghidiu and his wife, Katie Ghidiu; her brothers Gregory McKiernan and John McKiernan; grandsons Charles and Francis McKiernan; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
In the words of her grandchildren, "she made all of us feel the most special."
