Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merton Kays Funeral Home, Inc.
59 Monroe Street
Honeoye Falls, NY 14472
585-624-1120

Catherine Mary (McKiernan) Ghidiu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Mary (McKiernan) Ghidiu Obituary
PENN YAN – Catherine Mary McKiernan Ghidiu, aged 71, passed away on March 12, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

The service will be a private affair for immediate family. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the .

Born May 23, 1948 in Hartford, Connecticut, she grew up in different states, eventually settling in Syracuse N.Y. to raise her family. She worked at Onondaga Community College. After retiring, she moved to Seneca Lake, and she and her husband spent winters in Dunedin, Fla.

Catherine loved family above all, was an avid crafter and quilter, spent summers on the water and winters snuggled up with her loved ones. She was a kind and generous person with a fantastic sense of humor. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Cathy is survived by her husband, John Ghidiu; her son, John Ghidiu; daughter, Jennifer Ghidiu and her partner, Eric Harman; son, David Ghidiu and his wife, Katie Ghidiu; her brothers Gregory McKiernan and John McKiernan; grandsons Charles and Francis McKiernan; and many beloved nephews and nieces.

To leave a condolence and for her full obituary, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com

In the words of her grandchildren, "she made all of us feel the most special."
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -