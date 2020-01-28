|
PHELPS – Catherine R. Clemens, age 79, died on Sunday (January 26, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (January 30) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Private burial will be in Joslyn Cemetery.
Catherine was born on September 24, 1940 in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of the late Joseph and Twyla Griffith. She retired from the Canandaigua VA Hospital as Secretary to the Chief of Social Work. Catherine enjoyed cross word puzzles. She had passion for Maxwell House Coffee and Peter Pan Peanut Butter.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Frank) DeCook of Phelps; grand-dog, Madison; sisters and brothers Glenna Renaud of Canandaigua, George Backus of Ohio, David (Jolene) Griffith of Waterloo, Patricia Bourne of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Larry D. Clemens; and four-legged son, Boozer; grand-dogs Muffin and Misty; siblings Frank Backus, Beverly Griffith and Joseph Griffith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020